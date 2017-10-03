PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Out of the Darkness

More than 75 walkers raised nearly $3,000 to fight suicide at the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Samantha Bruers, Dakota Areas director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said the goal is to raise $5,000 locally and people can still donate until Dec. 31 at afsp.org/Valley City.

Funds support mental health research, prevention education, advocacy, and support for loss survivors.