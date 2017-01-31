PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Junior High Spelling Bee

Valley City Junior High students participated in a school spelling bee on Friday, Jan. 20.

English teacher Kristi Shanenko said, "All junior high students, through their English classes, competed in a 15-question preliminary round, and the top scorers were invited to the school bee. At the school bee, the top three places went to (1) Madi Klabo, seventh grade; (2) Jonathan Redfearn, eighth grade; and (3) Lily Douglass, seventh grade.

Madi and Jonathan will now advance to county competition held on the Valley City State University campus on Feb. 7.