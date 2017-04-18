PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Easter Egg Hunt

Valley City State University hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, April 12 for kids up to the age of sixth grade.

Kids and their parents spent time in VCSU’s Student Center coloring tin foil Easter eggs, making bunny puppets out of paper bags, watching an easter-themed movie, and taking pictures with the Easter Bunny before heading off to the main lawn for an Easter Egg Hunt.

VCSU students also participated in an annual egg hunt of their own on Thursday, April 13 hosted by VCSU’s Student Senate. The group hides eggs around campus and students are encouraged to find them throughout the day and bring them back to the information desk for a prize.