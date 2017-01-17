PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Day of Service

For the third year, Valley City State University hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The day, organized by the Vikings Campus Activities Board and the National Society of Leadership & Success, is focused on "Turning a day off into a day of service" in hopes of reminding students what Martin Luther King Jr.'s message was all about.

VCSU students are asked to volunteer three hours of their day off at various locations throughout the community to help give back to a non-profit organization in the area bringing the community and the college closer.

This year the event had 60 volunteers at three different locations including the Barnes County Food Pantry, the Sheyenne Care Center, and VCSU.