PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Cheer Camp

Valley City first- through sixth-grade students who wished to participate joined in on the fun of Cheer Camp, a two day event where students got to learn about jumps, motions, coordination, and various dances and cheers used by Valley City High School cheerleaders. The participating kids where split into three different age groups and at the end of the camp each performed its own cheers, before all three performed one collaborative cheer.

Hass says all the funds raised from hosting the event will do towards this year's team as they are completely self-funded. Monies are used to purchase uniforms and other needed equipment.

She states, "This event is always fun for us to put on and we hope it is fun to attend. Thank you for supporting our team. We really appreciate it."