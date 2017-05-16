PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Calendar of Cakes

CHI Mercy Health Auxiliary held its annual Calendar of Cakes fundraiser on Thursday, May 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City.

The event featured 12 cakes decorated with monthly themes for attendants to enjoy. Also featured was a Chinese auction and entertainment by Valley City seniors Mikey Meester and Eric Johnson, who call themselves The New Timers.

Auxiliary member Rose Wendt said money raised from the auction and a freewill offering go to help the needs of CHI Mercy Health.