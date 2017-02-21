PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Bridal Showcase
By:
Ashley Limesand
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Local residents gathered on Sunday, February 19 for the third annual Bridal Showcase held at Woodland Steakhouse from 2 to 5 p.m. The day drew eight vendors and was focused on offering brides and wedding planning parties an opportunity to learn about what local businesses have to offer a wedding. Items included wedding and reception location options, wedding makeup, catering, photography, floral designs, wedding registry, and wedding planning and rental.
