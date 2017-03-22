PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Big Iron Auctions Ribbon Cutting

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Big Iron Auctions to the community.

Big Iron Auctions is a Nebraska-based online auction service with local sales representative Stacey Lilja working in this region. She started with the company in June.

Big Iron Auctions, which services 48 states, is an auction service for agriculture, construction and transportation equipment and related items.

