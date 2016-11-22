PHOTO OF THE WEEK: BCN Students Invite Vets to Lunch
By:
Heidi Harris
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Barnes County North third-graders Ava Broten, Deegan Kirschenmann, Addison Amann and Josie Knudson have lunch with Staff Sergeant Dustin Kirschenmann, father of Deegan, at the school near Leal, N.D. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The students invited veterans to have lunch with them in honor of Veterans Day, which was observed a couple days later.
More on this story can be found in Tuesday's Times-Record.
