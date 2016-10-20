PHOTO OF THE WEEK: APOC Fundraiser

Cyndi Hill from the Abused Persons Outreach Center in Valley City holds one of many baskets that will be available in the silent auction Friday, Oct. 21, at the Valley City VFW Club.

The APOC Fall Fundraiser and Silent Auction, featuring roast beef or pork roast dinner, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The silent auction runs until 6:30. Valley Troubadours will perform at 6.

All funds raised will be used to directly help victims of domestic violence in the community. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids aged 12 and under and free for preschoolers.