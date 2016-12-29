Phil Hatcher: Acting Police Chief for Valley City

As the end of the year approaches and Valley City residents look back on their accomplishments in 2016, the Valley City Police Department is looking forward to a year of growth and new experiences beginning with Acting Chief Phil Hatcher.

With the departure of Fred Thompson, the duties of Chief of Police abruptly fell into the lap of Lieutenant Hatcher, a lifelong resident of Valley City and a police officer with 14 years of experience and 10 of those as part of the Valley City Police Department.

Hatcher says his time so far as acting chief has been hectic as he tries to get up to speed, but that everyone at the police department and at the city have been a great help, more than happy to explain things Hatcher had no previous exposure to.

