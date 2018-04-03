Petition to Bring Streetscape to a Vote Denied Due to Unclear Language

On March 22 a committee consisting of Lloyd Nelson, Brian Mindt, and Gary Schlagel submitted a petition to the city for approval to initiate a city ordinance that would require the Central Avenue Streetscape project be approved by a majority of qualified electors prior to its construction.

On March 29, the proposed petition draft was denied by City Auditor, Avis Richter. Several reasons for this denial were detailed in a letter.

