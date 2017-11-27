Permanent Flood Protection Construction Continues; Main Street to Close for Approx. 2 Weeks

Work on Permanent Flood Protection Phase II continues in Valley City as crews work on building a pump station and driving in temporary sheet piling to create a cofferdam which will allow them to work next to the river.

In order to drive in the sheet piling, crews will close Main Street from Central Avenue to Fifth Avenue NW beginning on Tuesday, November 28 and continuing for approximately two weeks, depending on the weather. This will allow crews to move their crane to Main Street and complete the work now, saving them time in the spring.

