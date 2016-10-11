Out of the Darkness: Dozens Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness

Nearly 100 people showed up at Valley City State University's Lokken Stadium Saturday to shed light on a sensitive subject.

The annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention and Awareness Community Walk was held on Oct. 8, again this year to show support and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The walk drew 98 participants to the track who donated over $3,786 to help fund programs that help prevent suicide and help families who may be struggling through the loss of a loved one.

