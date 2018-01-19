Olson Named New T-R General Manager

The Valley City Times-Record is pleased to announce that effective today, Friday, January 19, Tina Olson has been promoted to the position of General Manager.

Publisher Bill Parsons states, "We are pleased to announce Tina Olson as the new General Manager of the Times-Record. Tina is a local Barnes County girl that has been with the newspaper seven years, but has over 25 years of experience in the newspaper field. We are very pleased not only promote from within, but to also promote a local person to manage your hometown newspaper.

Parsons continues, "We know that Tina will continue the rich tradition of service to the community that the Times-Record has always been known for."

As Olson moves into her new position, Bill Parsons will continue in his position as the Times-Record Publisher and he will also be working with some of the other papers that are part of the Times-Record parent company.

Olson welcomes anyone with questions or concerns in regards to the Times-Record to feel free to stop by her office located at 146 Third Street NE or give the T-R a call at 701-845-0463.