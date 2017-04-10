Ole’s Attic Officially Opens in Valley City

On April 1, 2017 Valley City welcomed a new store to Central Avenue called Ole’s Attic and store managers are excited to bring a new energy to the downtown area.

Dawn Riley, who moved here in 2011 and is known by most for her work as the director of the North Dakota Winter Show, will also now be known as the owner of Ole’s Attic. Her son Dustin Groetsch soon followed her move to Valley City, along with Bryce Guse and now the two serve as the manager and marketing and social media director, respectively.

Groetsch describes the store’s products stating, “We do upcycled repurposed vintage furniture as our main product line, and then we have home accessories like our candles, and some antique type items, and then everybody loves our Abdallah chocolates.”

More on this story can be found in the April 10 edition of the Times-Record.