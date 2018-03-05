NO SCHOOL: Monday, March 5, 2018
Monday, March 5, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City Public Schools will be cancelling school today, Monday, March 5th, 2018. The forecast is calling for heavy snow and wind throughout the day with 6-8 inches of snow on the ground by 6:00pm. Reminder that all activities, meetings, etc. will also be cancelled for the day as well. The messages for our students and parents went out at 6:00am.
Thank you,
Mr. J
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
Category: