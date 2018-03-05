NO SCHOOL: Monday, March 5, 2018

Valley City Public Schools will be cancelling school today, Monday, March 5th, 2018. The forecast is calling for heavy snow and wind throughout the day with 6-8 inches of snow on the ground by 6:00pm. Reminder that all activities, meetings, etc. will also be cancelled for the day as well. The messages for our students and parents went out at 6:00am.

Thank you,

Mr. J

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483