New Year's Eve Party Planned at Wellness Center

A New Year's Eve party is planned at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center in Valley City.

CHI Mercy Health, a partner in the project, is sponsoring the free event.

The party kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and ends at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Doors remain open until 9 p.m.

Parents and children age 12 and under will have access to open swimming, basketball and use of the indoor playground from 7 to 9 p.m., and a family movie will be shown inside the gymnasium from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

"We encourage everyone to dress relaxed, in lounge clothes or pajamas for the movie!" said Stephanie Mayfield, CHI Mercy Health Foundation director. "The public is also welcome to bring pillows or blankets for their seating for the movie."

Complimentary healthy snacks and popcorn will be served throughout the evening.

Teens, in the seventh grade and older, will be shown a teen movie upstairs in the Yoga Room from 7 to 9 p.m., and they will have access to open swimming from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

As midnight approaches, Mayfield said attendants will start to gather in the gym to get New Year’s Eve party supplies, register for Wellness incentive items valued at $100, including Fitbits, tennis shoe certificates, kids bikes and more, and a balloon drop and countdown at midnight.

"The Mission of CHI Mercy Health is to build healthier communities!" said Mayfield. "We hope you can join us at this fun new event!"