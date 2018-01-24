New Lights, Historic Feel
By:
Ashley Limesand
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
After a month of delays, crews were finally able to install six new lights around the new Rosebud Visitor's Center parking lot on Monday Jan. 22. The new, versatile LED lights were chosen by the Downtown Streetscape Committee with input from the public and local businesses to help create a more intimate and historic atmosphere in the downtown area. These are the same lights that will be installed along Central Avenue this summer and eventually throughout Main Street as well.
Category: