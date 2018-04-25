NDUS Launches Search for Next VCSU President

The North Dakota University System has launched a search for the next president of Valley City State University.

The new VCSU president will succeed Tisa Mason, who departed Valley City in December 2017 to assume the presidency of Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas.

Margaret Dahlberg, VCSU vice president for academic affairs, has been serving as interim president since Dec. 16, 2017, by appointment of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education.

