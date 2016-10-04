ND Tourism: Fall for North Dakota this October

Fall may just be the prime season to enjoy North Dakota’s splendors. Autumn’s brisk weather is ideal for a day spent hiking through a state park or perusing an art festival. Anglers can troll for walleye while enjoying fall’s foliage on one of North Dakota’s many lakes. Haunted forts, colorful pumpkin patches and sprawling corn mazes involve visitors.

Fall for Art

As the weather cools, North Dakota’s art scene heats up. Discover local artists at an art festival (www.fmva.us; www.downtownfargo.com/events/article/art-and-ale-walk; http://downtowngrandforks.org/go-downtown/aww/), learn more about North Dakota artists at a community gallery (http://art-collecting.com/nonprofits_nd.htm) or hit up the Plains Art Museum (www.plainsart.org) in Fargo or the Taube Museum of Art (www.taubemuseum.org) in Minot. Take a self-guided driving tour through Nelson County to see the vividly painted Barn Quilt Trail (http://www.michigannd.com/) created by quilters from across the region. The 32-mile long Enchanted Highway (http://www.ndtourism.com/best-places/7-ways-be-awed-enchanted-highway) in western North Dakota is always open and offers travelers views of whimsical roadside sculptures.



Fall for Cuisine

The food scene in North Dakota has never been better. Sample delicious wood-fired pizza at Fargo’s Blackbird Woodfire, Minot’s Starving Rooster or Bismarck’s Fireflour. Cap a busy day outdoors with a craft brew from Williston Brewing Company, Souris River Brewing in Minot or Bismarck’s Laughing Sun Brewing Company. Grab a coffee and scone for the road at Bismarck’s Terra Nomad, where Chef Tyler keeps the drool-worthy menu fresh, local and seasonal. Mandy’s Bagel Bar in Dickinson or Bearscat Bakeries in Bismarck and Mandan provide fuel for the day’s activities.



Fall for Outside

North Dakota’s vast countryside beckons this October. Hunting is a classic fall activity so gather a party and discover why this state has a world-class reputation. (http://www.ndtourism.com/best-places/top-5-places-north-dakota-hunt-phea...). Pair a wool sweater with a mug of apple cider and hitch a ride on a hay-wagon (http://www.ndtourism.com/best-places/5-pumpkin-patches-and-corn-mazes-ex...). Round up biking companions and pedal the (paved) scenic loop drive through the majestic Badlands of Theodore Roosevelt National Park (https://www.nps.gov/thro/index.htm) or get gritty on the Maah Daah Hey Trail (http://mdhta.com/). Spend the day angling or bird watching on Lake Sakakawea and then tuck in at a cabin at Lake Sakakawea State Park or Fort Stevenson State Park (http://www.parkrec.nd.gov/). Stroll through an afternoon at the International Peace Garden (http://www.peacegarden.com/) on the Canadian border and then cozy into a yurt for a night at nearby Lake Metigoshe State Park (http://www.parkrec.nd.gov/parks/lmsp/LMSP.html).



Fall for the Mystic

Thrill-seekers hit their stride this month with Halloween and multiple other opportunities to get spooked (http://www.ndtourism.com/best-places/5-spooktacularly-haunted-hideaways). Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in Mandan transforms from a historical landmark into a nightmarish fortification. Leonard’s Acres of Terror in Leonard inspires nightmares with abandoned schoolhouses and busses. Zoo Boos, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, parades and Spooktaculars are lighter options for kids … and for the faint of heart.



These are just a few ways to experience acres of adventure North Dakota. For more information, go to NDtourism.com or call 800-435-5663 or 701-328-2525.

