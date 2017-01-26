National Guard Buildings Open in VC

The construction of new facilities for the North Dakota National Guard in Valley City is complete.

TF Powers Construction, a Fargo based general contractor, recently completed four new structures in Valley City for the North Dakota National Guard. The structures include a 26,000 square foot Vehicle Maintenance Shop; a 15,300 square foot unheated Vehicle Storage; a 640 square foot Wash Rack; and a 1,500 square foot Fuel Containment Structure.

