Nancy Ost: VCPS 2018 Teacher of the Year

Nancy Ost, first-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School for 19 years, has been named the 2018 Valley City Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Ost was recognized in front of students, colleagues and family during a surprise program at Jefferson’s gymnasium on Thursday, April 26. She will also be recognized at the VCPS Celebration of Achievement and Excellence program on Wednesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

More on this story can be found in the April 30 edition of the Times-Record.