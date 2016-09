The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims of a late-night crash near Kathryn Wednesday.

David Roehl, 64, of LaMoure was killed, and Steven Sauter, 53, of Kathryn was injured in the head-on collision on Highway 1, just north of Kathryn at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Sauter was taken by Barnes County Ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for his injuries.