Names Released in Head On Interstate Crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men killed and one injured in a head on crash on Interstate 94 in Barnes County last week.

Keresh Grupee, 35, Fargo, and Anthony Cornelius, 31, Crane Lake, Minn. both died and Timothy Cornelius, 53, Orr, Minn., received minor injuries after the vehicles Grupee and Anthony were driving crashed head on at mile marker 278 12 miles west of Valley City on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Anthony and Timothy were traveling eastbound in the left passing lane in a 2016 Dodge Ram when they collided with Grupee, who was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra the wrong way in the left eastbound lane, at 12:23 a.m.

Grupee was ejected, and Anthony had to be extricated by fire and rescue. Both drivers were transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City where they were pronounced dead.

Timothy was treated and released from Mercy Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

Other responding agencies were Barnes County Ambulance, Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn Fire and Valley City Fire.