Myhre to Transition Out of City Attorney Position
Ashley Limesand
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City leaders are once again undergoing another big shift, this time with City Attorney Russ Myhre deciding it is time for him to transition out of his current position with the city.
At a special commission meeting on December 27 the Valley City City Commission unanimously agreed to accept an agreement to move forward with Myhre's departure and search for a new city attorney.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Times-Record.
