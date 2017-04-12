Miss Barnes County Pageant to Be Held During Rally in the Valley

Single ladies from age 2 and up have the chance to compete in the Miss Barnes County Pageant this summer during Rally in the Valley.

Jennifer Toso-Kenna, state director for the Miss North Dakota United States Pageants, said a preliminary pageant will be held on Sunday, June 18, in Valley City State University’s Froemke Auditorium.

Toso-Kenna said, “There are 10 overall divisions, and division winners will receive the Miss Barnes County title, crown and sash, and free entry into our 2018 state pageant.”

The pageant is open to all single ladies ages 2 and up.

There is a registration form online at http://www.missndus.com/preliminaries. There is an entry fee, and it varies depending on division. It is $100 up to $200.

More on this story can be found in the April 12 edition of the Times-Record.