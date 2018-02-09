Mill Dam Elevators to be Demolished This Spring
By:
Ashley Limesand
Friday, February 9, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Along with discussing parking fees, the Valley City City Commission during its Tuesday, Feb. 6 regularly scheduled meeting also moved forward with plans to remove the elevators and steel bins located at the Mill Dam site, something they had been talking about for some time but finally received funding for.
More on this story can be found in the Feb. 9 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: