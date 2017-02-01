Memorial Service for David Lynch Planned for Thursday

Valley City Public Schools, the Valley City Open Door Center and the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit are holding a celebration of life memorial service for Valley City High School freshman David Lynch, who passed away Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital.

The service will be held in the Valley City High School Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Attendants are asked to use door 7, the northwest entrance to the high school.

Funeral arrangements for David Lynch will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at Cavalier Baptist Church in Cavalier, N.D.

The church is located at 201 Division Ave. S, Cavalier, N.D.

