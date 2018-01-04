Meetings on Proposed Hi-Liner Athletic Complex Postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Valley City Public School District has postponed the public meetings on the proposed Athletic Complex at Hanna Field that were scheduled for today, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

An email from Superintendent Josh Johnson states that the public meetings have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby.

Those with questions on these meetings can contact the Valley City Public Schools District Office at 701-845-0483.

"On behalf of the Valley City School District and School Board, thank you for your understanding," Johnson writes.