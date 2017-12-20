Medora Christmas Show Comes to VC

Dozens enjoyed the Magical Medora Christmas Show on Monday evening at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium.

The show was held at 7:30 p.m. and featured five performers who have each been part of the iconic Medora Musical.

The show started with a bluegrass and gospel song followed by a little magic by Bill Sorensen. Other featured performers were Emily Walter, Job Christenson, Jared Mason and Chad Willow.

Sorensen, Walter and Mason created a Christmas show in 2015 to cap the 50th anniversary of the Medora Musical.

The presentation is now in its third season.

