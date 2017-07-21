Maple Valley Community Arts Receives Arts Grant

In support of their efforts to provide arts programming in their community, Maple Valley Community Arts applied for and was awarded a $1,500 Community Arts Access grant by the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Maple Valley Community Arts was among 15 recent recipients of Community Arts Access – Tier 1 funding. This grant program is designed to help artists and organizations present arts programs in small and rural communities of North Dakota. It also supports organizations in communities of all sizes that bring arts programs to special constituencies or minority groups. A total of $37,955 was awarded by the NDCA during this grant round.

The grant will help to provide funds to Maple Valley Community Arts for Summer Art Camp 2017. The art camp will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 24-28. It will be held at Alexander Park in Tower City, and is open to students K-12 grade.

Contact Meridee Erickson-Stowman – 701-749-2607 or Amy Tichy – 701-840-0039 for more information.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition, Maple Valley Community Arts gratefully acknowledges others who made this project possible, including the City of Tower City, Tower City Community Club, Tower City Park Board, Tower Travel Center and other local businesses.

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is the state agency responsible for the support and development of the arts throughout North Dakota. For more information, contact the Council on the Arts at 701-328-7594 or visit www.nd.gov/arts.

The application deadline for the next round of Community Arts Access – Tier 1 grants is April 1, 2018.