Maple Valley Addition Underway

In June the Maple Valley Public School Board passed a lease revenue bond allowing the district to spend $4 million to build a 16,000-square foot addition to the existing Tower City high school.

Construction for the new addition began in September and is well underway on the south side of the current building and will include five additional classrooms, a commons area, a library, restrooms, a lunch serving area, and additional storage.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 18 edition of the Times-Record.