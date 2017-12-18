Main Street to Close Again This Week

As the second phase of Valley City’s permanent flood protection project continues, Main Street will be closed starting Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to a press release from KLJ, the road will be closed between Central Avenue and Fifth Avenue Northwest and traffic will be detoured on to Second Street Northwest during the shutdown. Local traffic will be permitted to businesses inside of the road closures.

The contractor will be driving piling and will need to have their crane and materials on Main Street during this time.

The road closure is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 22 and additional updates will be provided as needed.