Magnuson Received Recognition for League of Cities Leadership Training
By:
Ashley Limesand
Monday, March 26, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud congratulates fellow Valley City Commissioner Duane Magnuson as he is presented with an achievement award for completing the third of four levels under the League of Cities Municipal Government Academy. The Leadership Training Program is a four-tiered certificate program that provides those who undergo the training with tools for effective local leadership. For each hour of training, a participant earns one credit hour and participants receive awards once they reach a certain level of credit hours.
