Local Student's Poster Recognized Nationally

Clorissa Nelson, daughter of Becky and Mason Nelson, was honored on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for her award winning poster in the AMVETS Auxiliary's annual Americanism poster contest. Clorissa's poster won third place earlier this year at the local level in March before taking first in the state competition in May and now taking second at the national level.

Standing next to Clorissa are (left) Gertie Loible, President of the AMVETS Auxiliary and (right) Rose Wendt, Americanism Chairman in the AMVETS Auxiliary.