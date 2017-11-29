Local Students' Ornaments to Be Displayed in D.C.

Ornaments by local artists will dazzle President’s Park at the White House in Washington, D.C. as part of the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting display. Twelve Valley City High School senior art students, Hannah Aberle, Hannah Dockter, Angela Larson, Emerson Meidinger, Allison Nelson, Kayla Triebold, Jack Jordan, Tanner Thomsen, Noelle Thompson, Nita Warcken-Petersen, Patience King and Shelby Thoreson designed ornaments that showcase winter scenes and birds from North Dakota.

The handcrafted ornaments will adorn one of 56 trees representing each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia from Dec. 1, 2017 through Jan. 1, 2018 as part of the America Celebrates display.

