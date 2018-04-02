Local Students and Citizens Discuss What Makes Good Government

What is Good Government in North Dakota?

That is what Valley City State University students and community members alike gathered into the Skoal Room at VCSU to discuss on Wednesday March 28.

From 7 to 9 p.m. moderators Dr. Luis Da Vinha, assistant professor of political science in the Geography and Political Science Department at VCSU, and Scott Hennen, radio talk show host broadcasting from The Flag, KFYR Bismarck, KTGO Williston, Tioga, Watford City, and KLTC Dickinson, first gave their opening remarks about their background related to government before then leading a discussion about government on every level from cities, to townships, to counties, to state legislation and the national delegation.

The pair encouraged the audience to engage in the conversation as they asked them to answer questions such as what makes good government, what makes a good citizen, what makes a good elected official, what is a good or bad example of government, and more.

