Local Student Wins School Level National Geo Bee

Tyler Keys, a seventh-grade student at Valley City Junior High, won the school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee on December 19, and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. Daniel Wintch, an eighth grader, pushed Keys during the championship round and was first runner-up. Eighth grader, Morgyn Maine came in third.

