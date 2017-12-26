Local Student Wins School Level National Geo Bee
By:
Special to the Times-Record
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Tyler Keys, a seventh-grade student at Valley City Junior High, won the school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee on December 19, and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. Daniel Wintch, an eighth grader, pushed Keys during the championship round and was first runner-up. Eighth grader, Morgyn Maine came in third.
More on this story can be found in the Dec. 26 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: