Local Law Enforcement and City-County Health District Launch Anonymous Tip Line

The Valley City Police Department now allows the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending them a secure message about crimes or suspicious activity in Valley City via a free smartphone app and text line.

Used by over 1,200 communities throughout the U.S. and many communities in North Dakota, tip411 enables anyone with a cell phone or web browser access to send anonymous tips to law enforcement. Tips are received via an interface that allows for secure web and text based conversations. Tip411 enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets the officers respond back creating an anonymous two-way conversation.

The VC BarnesCo. Tips App puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The App can be downloaded free via the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 27 edition of the Times-Record.