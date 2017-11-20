Local Dispatcher Guides Baby Delivery on Interstate, Earns Stork Pin

A Valley City dispatcher who helped guide the delivery of a baby on the interstate earlier this month has received a stork pin.

Sarah Miller was on duty at the 911 Dispatch Center in the Barnes County Courthouse when a call came in that an expectant mother was close to giving birth on the road.

Holly Neuberger, 911 supervisor, said that the Valley City couple was returning from a checkup appointment in Jamestown on Friday, Nov. 3. The baby’s due date was that following Tuesday, on Nov. 7.

Neuberger said, “They were heading back to Valley City after their appointment in Jamestown. They were not quite home, when the mother felt the baby coming fast. The daddy turned around and headed back to Jamestown. It was then, that the mother called 911.”

