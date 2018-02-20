Litchville-Marion Students Get Hands On Learning at Prairie Waters
By:
Ashley Limesand
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
On Friday, February 16 third through sixth grade students from Litchville-Marion Elementary school traveled to Prairie Waters Education and Research Center in Kathryn, North Dakota for an afternoon of hands on learning thanks to guides Bonita Roswick, Education Specialist, and Louis Wieland.
More information and photos can be found in the Feb. 20 edition of the Times-Record.
