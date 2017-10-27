Lessons Learned in Mongolia

Tuya Dutton, owner of Noos Shop located inside Dutton's Valley Gallery at 256 Central Avenue, Valley City, has spent the past couple of years growing her business, bringing the fine cashmere, leather, and wool produced in her home country of Mongolia, to this rural North Dakota community with the help of her sister Moojig who still lives in Mongolia.

In fact Noos Shop itself means "fine wool" shop, but Tuya has from the very beginning been interested in more than just bringing the products to Valley City, her newest home. Instead, she has been focused on learning as much about the process of how her products are made from start to finish.

That is why Tuya spent this past summer, from April through October learning about how each product was made.

