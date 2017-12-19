Legion Receives New Flag Disposal Box Thanks to Local Boy's Eagle Scout Project

On November 26 the Valley City American Legion Post No. 60 received a new addition to their lot: a patriotic mailbox allowing people from the area to bring in their tattered and/or torn flags in to be properly disposed of.

Noah Cabezas, who installed the new flag disposal mailbox as part of his Eagle Scout Project, says this idea came to him through his mother, and with her approval and that of others around him he began by reaching out to the veteran's service organizations.

