Last Chance to Spread the Warmth

As the holidays draw closer, the Spread the Warmth Coat Drive is nearing its end, and this is the last week donations of coats, hats, mittens, scarves, snowpants, boots, and blankets will be accepted at the Valley City Times-Record and anyone who still wishing to donate such items to those in need is invited to do so by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 18.

Up to this point in the Spread the Warmth Coat Drive, the generosity of the Valley City Times-Record's Barnes County readers has been extremely evident through the more than 500 items donated including a total of 106 coats, 95 pairs of gloves, 91 hats, 74 scarves, 10 pairs of snowpants, 16 pairs of snow boots, 70 blankets and numerous additional miscellaneous items.

The Times-Record and the Valley City Community Closet, the non-profit organization that receives all donated items, would like to thank those who have donated so far this year allowing us to help keep Barnes County citizens warm.

The drive for warmth will continue through December 18 and any donations can be dropped off at the Times-Record at 146 Third St. NE, Valley City at which time all donated items will then be given to the local Community Closet and offered to those who would not otherwise be able to purchase such winter necessities.

Kalyn Botz, director of the Community Closet, says the 100 percent non-profit organization aims to assist those in need year-round by accepting donations and hosting a once-a-month rummage sale event, located at 658 Fourth St. SW, upstairs in the old Rec Center, where the donated items are put out for those in need to take for free.

Botz says the once-a-month events have increased in attendance as more organizations refer people to their services, and that the next open house event is scheduled for December 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Community Closet people are invited to communicate through the Valley City Community Closet Facebook page or to call 845-0256 and ask for Kalyn Botz.

The Times-Record wishes you, our readers a happy holiday season and hopes to see your Christmas cheer as we work together to Spread the Warmth. Donations are welcome in our office, located at 146 Third St. NE through Dec. 18. For more information call 701-845-0463.