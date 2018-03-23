Language to Be Included in Federal Funding Bill to Solve Flood Wall Issue

Language will be included in the new congressional funding bill it was announced on Thursday, March 22, that will keep an existing Valley City flood wall, located on Viking Drive, in place. Without this language federal regulations would have required the city to remove the flood wall which would cost the city additional funds and reduce flood protection.

The section of the flood wall in question was completed in 2016 as part of the first phase of flood protection in Valley City aimed at protecting Valley City State University. After more than $49 million of construction work to buyout homes and build flood walls and levees a clerical error was discovered pertaining to the lot in question. What was thought to be a city owned lot at the time of construction, was in fact a FEMA deed restricted lot that had been purchased with FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds.

More on this story can be found in the March 23 edition of the Times-Record.