Ladies' Day, Holiday Jump-Start Kick-Off Christmas in the Valley

Many people from Valley City and surrounding communities gathered in downtown Valley City to participate in the annual Ladies' Day and the first Holiday Jump-Start celebration on November 11 and 12.

With the boys out hunting, Valley City businesses often collaborate in hosting longer hours and fun craft activities to draw in local customers. The days gives consumers an opportunity to have some fun and see what local stores have to offer for the Christmas season.

