Kat Perkins Visits BCN, Talks of Being Fearless

On Monday, Nov. 6 Barnes County North students learned about being fearless in the pursuit of their dreams from North Dakota's own fearless singing success Kat Perkins, who finished fourth on the sixth season of NBC's "The Voice."

Perkins says of her message to the students, "I have been going around ever since I was on NBC's 'The Voice' talking to kids about my experience and how I stepped outside of my comfort zone to do something that really gave me a lot of joy and success even though it was really scary and uncomfortable."

More information and photos from Perkins' visit to BCN can be found in the Nov. 8 edition of the Times-Record.