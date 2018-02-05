Just Say No to Drugs Coloring Contest Winners Announced

The Times-Record is proud to announce the winners of its Just Say No to Drugs Coloring Contest.

Bryson Heck is the winner of the fourth- through sixth-grade category and Deanna Kinney is the winner of the first- through third-grade category.

They each won one gift card — to Dairy Queen and to Burger King.

Times-Record Circulation Representative Kayla Nolte and General Manager Tina Olson were the judges of the contest.

Bryson and Deanna each picked a photo from the Times-Record Just Say No Drugs tab that published in the Times-Record on Jan. 19 and added their own creativity and color.

The T-R thanks all youth who participated in the contest and all sponsors who helped spread the message that drugs are not cool.