Just Say No to Drugs Coloring Contest Winners Announced

Heidi Harris
Staff Writer
treditor@times-online.com
Monday, February 5, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

The Times-Record is proud to announce the winners of its Just Say No to Drugs Coloring Contest.

Bryson Heck is the winner of the fourth- through sixth-grade category and Deanna Kinney is the winner of the first- through third-grade category.

They each won one gift card — to Dairy Queen and to Burger King. 

Times-Record Circulation Representative Kayla Nolte and General Manager Tina Olson were the judges of the contest. 

Bryson and Deanna each picked a photo from the Times-Record Just Say No Drugs tab that published in the Times-Record on Jan. 19 and added their own creativity and color. 

The T-R thanks all youth who participated in the contest and all sponsors who helped spread the message that drugs are not cool. 

