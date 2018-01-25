Just Say No Coloring Contest Deadline Extended

The deadline for the Times-Record’s Just Say No to Drugs Coloring Contest has been extended until Wednesday, Jan. 31 at noon.

In the Jan. 19 edition of the Times-Record, readers should have found a tab filled with images waiting to be brightened up with color and creativity.

For the second year, the T-R has joined forces with local businesses and organizations to spread the world that drugs are not cool.

Students in grades one through six are welcome to choose one of the coloring pages inside the Be Wise and Think Twice tab, color it and fill out the information box on the page with the picture chosen.

Entries can be dropped off at or mailed to the Times-Record office, 146 Third St. NE, Valley City.

A winner in each section of grades one through six will win a prize from the Valley City Times-Record. The winners will be revealed in the paper next week.

With questions on the contest, call the Times-Record office at 701-845-0463.

Copies of the Be Wise and Think Twice tab can be picked up at the Times-Record office as well.